2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

171,000 KM

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Comfortline

Location

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9059089
  • VIN: 3VWPX7AJ8BM694959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks

