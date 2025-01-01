$3,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan 4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
220,114KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWDL7AJ3BM065348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KK1123
- Mileage 220,114 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2011 Volkswagen Jetta