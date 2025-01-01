Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

220,114 KM

Details Features

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
12833788

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 12833788
  2. 12833788
  3. 12833788
  4. 12833788
  5. 12833788
  6. 12833788
  7. 12833788
  8. 12833788
  9. 12833788
  10. 12833788
  11. 12833788
  12. 12833788
  13. 12833788
  14. 12833788
Contact Seller

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,114KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWDL7AJ3BM065348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KK1123
  • Mileage 220,114 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2013 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr SV 93,390 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD 96,530 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate 7-Passenger AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate 7-Passenger AWD 144,349 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2011 Volkswagen Jetta