Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, LOADED!<br /><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2012 Acura TL

159,266 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Acura TL

SH-AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Acura TL

SH-AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1721248657
  2. 1721248659
  3. 1721248658
  4. 1721248659
  5. 1721248659
  6. 1721248658
  7. 1721248659
  8. 1721248657
  9. 1721248657
  10. 1721248657
  11. 1721248655
  12. 1721248655
  13. 1721248656
  14. 1721248652
  15. 1721248656
  16. 1721248657
  17. 1721248658
  18. 1721248658
  19. 1721248657
  20. 1721248657
  21. 1721248659
  22. 1721248656
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,266KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23074
  • Mileage 159,266 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, LOADED!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2018 Honda Civic SE *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Honda Civic SE *HEATED SEATS* 69,877 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Regular Cab Long Box 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Regular Cab Long Box 4x4 61,781 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti Q70 Sport AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Infiniti Q70 Sport AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* 44,775 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2012 Acura TL