2012 Acura TSX

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 7 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8419518

8419518 Stock #: 3160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3160

Mileage 159,703 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Changer Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights Fully loaded HID Lights Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.