2012 Acura TSX

159,703 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Tech Package - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

159,703KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8419518
  Stock #: 3160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3160
  • Mileage 159,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Technology Package

Here comes a beautiful Acura TSX with all the bells and whistles! This sporty sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, xenon lights, fog lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

519-579-4995

