2012 Audi A5

177,456 KM

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2.0L Premium Plus

2.0L Premium Plus

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

177,456KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7828119
  • Stock #: 364
  • VIN: WAU4FBFR7CA011428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 177,456 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

1408 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 14, KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

Just arrived don't miss this one ,,,,,

2012 Audi A5 SLINE 2LiterT Premium Plus QUATTRO, 4-cylinder, nice white color, 6 SPEEDS, very nice sport car, very good on gas, great condition with 177456 KM very  clean in & out, drive very nice, no rust, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, moonroof, navigation, backup camera, blind spot sensor, push button start, Bluetooth, alloy rims, power seats, heated seats, leather seats, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....

Selling for $15495  PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Panoramic Roof
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

