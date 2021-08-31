2012 Audi A5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,795 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 4 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7859739

7859739 Stock #: 364

364 VIN: WAU4FBFR7CA011428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 177,456 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Windows Panoramic Roof Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.