RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
PRICE REDUCED ,,,,,
2012 Audi A5 SLINE 2LiterT Premium Plus QUATTRO, 4-cylinder, nice white color, 6 SPEEDS, very nice sport car, very good on gas, great condition with 177456 KM very clean in & out, drive very nice, no rust, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, moonroof, navigation, backup camera, blind spot sensor, push button start, Bluetooth, alloy rims, power seats, heated seats, leather seats, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....
Selling for $14795 PLUS TAX, license fee.
