$14,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
2012 BMW 3 Series
320i,CERTIFIED,BLUETOOTH,SUNROOF,LEATHER,TINTED
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8491104
- VIN: WBA3B1C51CFX99564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Geoup, Bluetooth, Key Less, Alloys, Certified, Low Km's, Sunroof, Alloys, 2 Set of Keys, Fog Lights, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!
Click Here to view Car-Fax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.