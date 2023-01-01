Menu
Just Arriving 2012 BMW X1 AWD, 4 Door Excellent condition SUV, You will love this quality BMW looks in perfect condition finished in white with matching leather interior, Loaded Loaded Incl Sunroof, Drive in style and enjoy the AWD Drive train, Automatic and Will be Certified for the Low ! Low ! Price ! of only $9995.00 + Tax & License. Text Or Call TRIBROOK AUTO SALES  if money is an issue try using our easy financing plans built to suit everyone. Remember Text Or Call TONY anytime for more info 519-731-2186

2012 BMW X1

186,877 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
VIN WBAVL1C54CVR81433

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,877 KM

Just Arriving 2012 BMW X1 AWD, 4 Door Excellent condition SUV, You will love this quality BMW looks in perfect condition finished in white with matching leather interior, Loaded Loaded Incl Sunroof, Drive in style and enjoy the AWD Drive train, Automatic and Will be Certified for the Low ! Low ! Price ! of only $9995.00 + Tax & License. Text Or Call TRIBROOK AUTO SALES  if money is an issue try using our easy financing plans built to suit everyone. Remember Text Or Call TONY anytime for more info 519-731-2186

Safety

Hill Descent Control
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters
Front passive anti-whiplash headrests
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system
BMW Assist -inc: (1) year safety & security

Front/rear stabilizer bars
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
xDrive all wheel drive system
Start/Stop Engine Button
Electronic limited slip differential
Twin chrome exhaust tips
Front/rear ventilated disc brakes -inc: brake energy regeneration
Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering

Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Front fog lights
Chrome Line Exterior
Black roof rails
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Chrome side window frame trim
Body-colour roof strips
Automatic headlights w/rain sensor -inc: luminous rings
Adaptive brake lights -inc: tailgate brake light
Body-colour heated pwr exterior mirrors -inc: blue tint

Diversity antenna
Bluetooth wireless technology

Tilt/telescopic steering column
(2) front cup holders
pwr trunk release
Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Diamond Black Trim
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Dynamic cruise control
BMW TeleServices
Condition based service display
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Locking illuminated glovebox
6-way manually adjustable 3-stage heated front seats
Through load 40/20/40 split folding rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests
Front sliding centre armrest w/storage
Multi-function 3-spoke leather sport steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micro filter
Fully finished luggage compartment w/lashing eyes

lights on
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor
heated washer jets
door unlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) -inc: dynamic brake control
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Valvetronic
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
high-precision direct injection
2.0L 16-valve 241-HP TwinPower turbo I4 engine w/single twin-scroll turbocharger

