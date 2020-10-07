2012 BMW X1

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics HD Radio Bluetooth Connection

