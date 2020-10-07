Menu
2012 BMW X1

121,000 KM

226-336-7873

28i

28i

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

226-336-7873

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

121,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6121992
  • VIN: WBAVL1C51CVR76819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Immaculate and Accident-free BMW X1 featuring sport package (upgraded wheels, seats, and paddle shifters) remote keyless entry, heated seats, bluetooth, and panoramic sunroof Comes fully certified and includes 3 months of $3000/claim warranty through Lubrico. Extended warranty and financing are available. Trade ins are welcome. Call 226 336 7873 or email info@berlinautosales.ca UCDA/OMVIC Member - Buy with Confidence! Berlin Auto Sales Inc 105 Breithaupt St Kitchener, ON N2H-5G9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

105 Breithaupt St, Kitchener, ON N2H 5G9

