Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X6

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X6

2012 BMW X6

50i,X6,AWD,GPS,Leather,Sunroof,

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X6

50i,X6,AWD,GPS,Leather,Sunroof,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8377974
  • VIN: 5UXFG8C50CL590360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS-IS, As  Traded,,,

Transfer Case issues,,,

Ontario Car, Non-Smoker, No Pets,,,

Driving Conditions, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2011 Toyota Camry LE...
 112,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 72,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Prius HY...
 87,000 KM
$18,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory