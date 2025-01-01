$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr CX
2012 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr CX
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
219,227KM
VIN 5GAKVBED8CJ355080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1193
- Mileage 219,227 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
2014 Honda Accord EX-L, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloys, 222,724 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX, Sunroof, P. Seats, Alloys, 4 Wheel Drive 252,693 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTEC 150,308 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2012 Buick Enclave