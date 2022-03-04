$56,005+ tax & licensing
$56,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2012 Chevrolet Corvette
Base - Low Mileage
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
44,509KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590472
- Stock #: UK1942
- VIN: 1G1YH3DW4C5101344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Get noticed and enjoy the drive in this 2012 Chevrolet Corvette. This 2012 Chevrolet Corvette is for sale today.
When it comes to performance, the 2013 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the world's best bargains. After over 50 years, the Corvette still hasn't forgotten its heritage. The exterior is distinctly modern with a few cues to its past like the four round taillights and aerodynamic shape. Under the hood lies a powerful V8 waiting to be unleashed. It's a car that's as fun to drive as it is to look at. No matter how high your expectations, this Corvette is still sure to surprise you.This low mileage convertible has just 44,509 kms. It's torch red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
ONStar Safe & Sound
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 door
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: Z
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
External temperature display
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm rear suspension
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Run flat tires
Manual convertible roof
Wheel Width: 10
Transverse leaf front spring
Transverse leaf rear spring
Tires: Profile: 35
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,361 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Tires: Width: 285 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,844 mm
Front Head Room: 963 mm
Wheelbase: 2,685 mm
Curb weight: 1,461 kg
Overall Length: 4,435 mm
Max cargo capacity: 295 L
Overall height: 1,247 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
High intensity low beam projector beam headlights
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Type of tires: Run-flat Performance
