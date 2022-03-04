2012 Chevrolet Corvette

$56,005 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 5 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8590472

8590472 Stock #: UK1942

UK1942 VIN: 1G1YH3DW4C5101344

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Torch Red

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # UK1942

Mileage 44,509 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front ONStar Safe & Sound Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior 2 door Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: Z Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Convenience External temperature display Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Floor mats: Carpet front Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm rear suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Glass rear window Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Electrochromatic rearview mirror Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Run flat tires Manual convertible roof Wheel Width: 10 Transverse leaf front spring Transverse leaf rear spring Tires: Profile: 35 Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 68 L Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm Front Hip Room: 1,361 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Tires: Width: 285 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,844 mm Front Head Room: 963 mm Wheelbase: 2,685 mm Curb weight: 1,461 kg Overall Length: 4,435 mm Max cargo capacity: 295 L Overall height: 1,247 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry High intensity low beam projector beam headlights Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Type of tires: Run-flat Performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.