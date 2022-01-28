$5,450+ tax & licensing
Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
**CERTIFIED**3 YEAR WARRANTY**
Location
224,781KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8177005
- Stock #: 700
- VIN: 1G1PK5SCXC7122205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 224,781 KM
Vehicle Description
* Manual transmission
- CARFAX VERIFIED
* Bluetooth
* Power Window and Locks
* Aux input/ Ipod input
* A/C
* Keyless Entry
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
