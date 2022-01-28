Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

224,781 KM

Details

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

**CERTIFIED**3 YEAR WARRANTY**

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

**CERTIFIED**3 YEAR WARRANTY**

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

224,781KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8177005
  Stock #: 700
  VIN: 1G1PK5SCXC7122205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 224,781 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Sedan Manual:~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~


* Manual transmission
- CARFAX VERIFIED
* Bluetooth
* Power Window and Locks
* Aux input/ Ipod input
* A/C
* Keyless Entry


WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
This vehicle comes certified. Taxes
$5450hst licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

