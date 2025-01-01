Menu
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

We do not do inspections nor do we know what this vehicle needs to pass a safety inspection.

We do not offer Financing options for AS IS vehicles

Kitchener Kia's Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review (when applicable), you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time. Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham. OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

193,681 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING!

12248314

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING!

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,681KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNALBEK7C6278933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25213A
  • Mileage 193,681 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.



 



We do not do inspections nor do we know what this vehicle needs to pass a safety inspection.



We do not offer Financing options for AS IS vehicles



Kitchener Kia’s Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review (when applicable), you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time. Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham. OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle. 


OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-XXXX

519-571-2828

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2012 Chevrolet Equinox