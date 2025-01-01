$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 1LT,Certified,Auto,A/C,No Accident,Backup Cam
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters and beyond? Check out this sleek, black 2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 1LT available at Auto Expo Inc.! This Equinox is a certified pre-owned vehicle, meaning it's been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards for quality and safety. With a comfortable black interior and a practical SUV/Crossover body style, this Equinox is ready to tackle your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. It's powered by a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and features a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. Plus, with the added confidence of All-Wheel Drive, you'll be prepared for any road conditions. This well-maintained Equinox has 179,000km on the odometer.
This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 1LT offers a fantastic blend of features and functionality. Here are some highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer challenging road conditions with the added grip and control of All-Wheel Drive.
- Backup Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spots becomes a breeze with the integrated backup camera.
- Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind: Drive away with confidence knowing this vehicle has passed a rigorous inspection process.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
- Air Conditioning Comfort: Stay cool and comfortable on those hot summer days with the efficient air conditioning system.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
