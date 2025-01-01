Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters and beyond? Check out this sleek, black 2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 1LT available at Auto Expo Inc.! This Equinox is a certified pre-owned vehicle, meaning its been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards for quality and safety. With a comfortable black interior and a practical SUV/Crossover body style, this Equinox is ready to tackle your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. Its powered by a fuel-efficient gasoline engine and features a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. Plus, with the added confidence of All-Wheel Drive, youll be prepared for any road conditions. This well-maintained Equinox has 179,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 1LT offers a fantastic blend of features and functionality. Here are some highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer challenging road conditions with the added grip and control of All-Wheel Drive.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Parking and maneuvering in tight spots becomes a breeze with the integrated backup camera.</li><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned Peace of Mind:</strong> Drive away with confidence knowing this vehicle has passed a rigorous inspection process.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Air Conditioning Comfort:</strong> Stay cool and comfortable on those hot summer days with the efficient air conditioning system.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Used
179,000KM
VIN 2GNFLEEK8C6215038

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l Well Maintained for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l Well Maintained 122,031 KM $13,245 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT l AWD l 7 Seater l RemoteStartlWell Maintained for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT l AWD l 7 Seater l RemoteStartlWell Maintained 141,701 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Renegade 4WD 4DR LIMITED for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Jeep Renegade 4WD 4DR LIMITED 141,428 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

