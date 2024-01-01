Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

214,500 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LTZ

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 11299106
  2. 11299106
  3. 11299106
  4. 11299106
  5. 11299106
  6. 11299106
  7. 11299106
  8. 11299106
  9. 11299106
  10. 11299106
Contact Seller

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
214,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1JE6SB2C4183866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24348B
  • Mileage 214,500 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 214,500 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sedona LX+ for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Kia Sedona LX+ 151,771 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sportage EX Premium ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Kia Sportage EX Premium ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS 85,248 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Sonic