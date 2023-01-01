Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,Certified,Low KM's,New Brakes all around,,,

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,Certified,Low KM's,New Brakes all around,,,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10112247
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3CR250759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Low Km's, CertifiedFair condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

