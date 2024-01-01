Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security Alarm, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 3.6L V6 VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Stone White Clearcoat <p></p> <h4>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!</p> <p>This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQs 7-Day Money Back Guarantee</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

230,394 KM

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

  1. 10902908
  2. 10902908
  3. 10902908
Contact Seller

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
230,394KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2CR130225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 230,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security Alarm, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer.

AS TRADED | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP | 3.6L V6 VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic
Stone White Clearcoat



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Tech Package PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Tech Package PREFERRED | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | APPLE CAR PLAY | 13,985 KM $28,630 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV Luxury LUXURY | HYBRID | LEATHER | NAVI | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra HEV Luxury LUXURY | HYBRID | LEATHER | NAVI | 17,988 KM $34,813 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse High Country HIGH COUNTRY | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Chevrolet Traverse High Country HIGH COUNTRY | AWD | LEATHER | NAVI | 54,898 KM $35,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan