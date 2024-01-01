Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

168,825 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,825KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around
- Well serviced


Freshly traded Dodge Grand Caravan SE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors for an excellent price point! This 7 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and dries very well! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.6L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, rear DVD system, 7 passenger seating, alloys, cloth interior, Stow N Go, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, rear climate controls, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $8,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-579-4995

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan