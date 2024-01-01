$8,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE - ALLOYS! STOW N GO! CERTIFIED! 7 PASS!
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE - ALLOYS! STOW N GO! CERTIFIED! 7 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,825KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan