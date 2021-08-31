Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

147,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

CREW,DVD,CERTIFIED,TINTED,BLUETOOTH,BACK UP CAMERA

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7807530
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG9CR174462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Auto, A/C (Front & Rear), DVD Player, Power Group, Key Less, 2 Set of Keys, Alloys, Extra Set of Winter Tires and Rims, New Brakes all around, Roof Rack, Certified, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Ontario Car, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!

click here to view the Car fax:

((Car Fax))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Knee Air Bag

