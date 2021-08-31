2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1
519-208-0770
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner, Auto, A/C (Front & Rear), DVD Player, Power Group, Key Less, 2 Set of Keys, Alloys, Extra Set of Winter Tires and Rims, New Brakes all around, Roof Rack, Certified, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Ontario Car, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
click here to view the Car fax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1