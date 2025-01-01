$2,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
SE Plus
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 323,368 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling AS IS, Just Traded In, runs and drives good, need some safety work, 4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, Asking $2,500 AS IS.
We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business!
Vendora Credit Inc
