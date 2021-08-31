Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Journey

167,240 KM

Details Description Features

$6,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

167,240KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7803222
  • Stock #: 365
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB2CT133953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,240 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

1408 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 14, KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

2012 Dodge journey  2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 167240 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel , push Button Start, A/C, Cd player, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....

Selling for $6895 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services

1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2012 Dodge Journey C...
 167,240 KM
$6,895 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Caliber SXT
 172,282 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX
 230,465 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Quick Links
Directions Inventory