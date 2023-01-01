$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tribrook Auto Sales
519-749-8888
2012 Fiat 500
2012 Fiat 500
2dr HB Sport
Location
Tribrook Auto Sales
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4
519-749-8888
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
102,648KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10492473
- Stock #: T1022
- VIN: 3C3CFFBR9CT510482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # T1022
- Mileage 102,648 KM
Vehicle Description
This is one Nice Vehicle. Economical and loaded Finished in red with matching interior.2012 Fiat 500 Sport Std Shift, This one is priced to sell Only $6995 Cert & Serviced We can finance just about everyone so come in and check us out, Text or Call TONY for more info 51-731-2186 TRIBROOK AUTO SALES the home of Low Low Prices .
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tribrook Auto Sales
Tribrook Auto Sales
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4