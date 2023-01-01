Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Fiat 500

102,648 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

Contact Seller
2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

2dr HB Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Fiat 500

2dr HB Sport

Location

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

  1. 1696096984
  2. 1696096984
  3. 1696096984
  4. 1696096928
  5. 1696096984
  6. 1696096984
  7. 1696096984
  8. 1696096984
  9. 1696096984
  10. 1696096984
  11. 1696096984
  12. 1696096984
  13. 1696096984
  14. 1696096984
  15. 1696096984
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,648KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492473
  • Stock #: T1022
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR9CT510482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # T1022
  • Mileage 102,648 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one Nice Vehicle. Economical and loaded Finished in red with matching interior.2012 Fiat 500 Sport Std Shift, This one is priced to sell Only $6995 Cert & Serviced We can finance just about everyone so come in and check us out, Text or Call TONY for more info 51-731-2186 TRIBROOK AUTO SALES the home of Low Low Prices .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tribrook Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 160,721 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee F...
 186,464 KM
$13,750 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 289,654 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Tribrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tribrook Auto Sales

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

Call Dealer

519-749-XXXX

(click to show)

519-749-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory