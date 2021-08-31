Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!
The 2012 Fiat 500 pays big dividends for going small--in expressive styling and even in driving verve, according to The Car Connection. This 2012 Fiat 500 is for sale today.
The all-new 2012 Fiat 500 ushers in the return of the Fiat brand to North America. Fiat 500 combines very stylish looks with exciting performance from its turbocharged engine, closer gear ratios, and suspension tuning. Indeed, 2012 Fiat 500 ridiculously fun to drive, and simply proves that small can be cool.This hatchback has 97,063 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Remote Keyless Entry
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Floor mats: Carpet front
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Partial with storage
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Chrome shift knob trim
Glass Sunroof
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Electric power steering
Body-coloured dash trim
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,520 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.1 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,035 mm
Front Head Room: 989 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 6.7 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,083 mm
BLUE&ME wireless phone connectivity
Max cargo capacity: 770 L
Fuel Capacity: 40 L
Overall Length: 3,547 mm
Overall Width: 1,627 mm
Wheelbase: 2,300 mm
Rear Head Room: 903 mm
Rear Leg Room: 805 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,255 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,178 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,215 mm
Curb weight: 1,072 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
