2012 Fiat 500

7831182 Stock #: NK4287A

NK4287A VIN: 3C3CFFCR0CT167320

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 97,063 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna AM/FM/Satellite Radio Total Number of Speakers: 7 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Floor mats: Carpet front Clock: In-dash Center Console: Partial with storage Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Independent Suspension Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Trim Chrome shift knob trim Additional Features Glass Sunroof Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Leather steering wheel trim One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Audio system memory card slot Driver knee airbags Electric power steering Body-coloured dash trim Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 185 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Overall height: 1,520 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.1 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,035 mm Front Head Room: 989 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 6.7 L/100 km Rear Hip Room: 1,083 mm BLUE&ME wireless phone connectivity Max cargo capacity: 770 L Fuel Capacity: 40 L Overall Length: 3,547 mm Overall Width: 1,627 mm Wheelbase: 2,300 mm Rear Head Room: 903 mm Rear Leg Room: 805 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,255 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,178 mm Front Hip Room: 1,215 mm Curb weight: 1,072 kg Halogen projector beam headlights

