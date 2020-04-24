Menu
2012 Ford E-250

Econoline

2012 Ford E-250

Econoline

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,208KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4903254
  • Stock #: 21571
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

YES, WE ARE OPEN! Online sales only during COVID-19. Purchase this vehicle from the comfort of your home! Step 1.) Choose a vehicle. Step 2.) Apply for financing on our website. Step 3.) Sign paperwork electronically. Step 4.) Vehicle is delivered to your home! Please call 519-895-0886 or email sales@qualitycarsales.com if you have questions.

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available. Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Fill out our online credit application 24/7 at www.qualitycarsales.com to get PRE-APPROVED with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-9pm and Saturday 9am-6pm. Over 200 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener, Ontario N2C 1L4 1-877-895-0886. We welcome people from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, Elmira, Stratford, Listowel, Woodstock, Hamilton, London, Toronto, Cayuga, Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, Barrie, Innisfil, Collingwood, Orangeville, St.Catharines, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Burlington, Markham, Scarborough, North York, Sarnia, and beyond!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
Additional Features
  • Metal Shelving

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

