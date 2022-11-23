$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
293,737KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9433248
- Stock #: D109670BXZ
- VIN: 1FTFW1CF7CFA32573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 293,737 KM
Vehicle Features
4X2
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
