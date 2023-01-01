Menu
2012 Ford F-150

173,467 KM

Details Description Features

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat AS TRADED | LARIAT | 4WD | LEATHER | NAVI |

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat AS TRADED | LARIAT | 4WD | LEATHER | NAVI |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

173,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9982472
  • Stock #: 62587XAZ
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET6CFB66152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 62587XAZ
  • Mileage 173,467 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

AS TRADED | LARIAT | 4WD | LEATHER | NAVI | 3.5L V6 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
Red

Reviews:
* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writer's notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

