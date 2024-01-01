Menu
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

2012 Ford Focus

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,498

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

12018940

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$7,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
VIN 1FAHP3J2XCL305787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 305787
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear coat hooks
outside temp display
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Sirius satellite radio w/6-month subscription
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual zone automatic climate control w/air filtration system
Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer
Front door storage bins
Full floor centre console w/storage
Floor console armrest
Warning buzzers
Driver/front passenger belt minder
Front/rear dome lights
Storage compartment dome light
Leather-wrapped steering wheel & gear shifter
Pwr windows w/1-touch down on all windows
Front/rear 12V pwr points
Metallic trim
Driver/front passenger illuminated sun visors w/vanity mirrors
7-colour ambient lighting
Driver & passenger seatback map pocket

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Independent McPherson strut front suspension
Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
2.0L Ti-VCT DI I4 flex fuel engine
Electronic pwr-assisted steering
Independent control blade rear suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar
Front/rear disc brakes

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Fog Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Puddle Lamps
Black rocker mouldings
Chrome beltline moulding
Steel mini spare
Active grille shutters
Quad-beam halogen headlamps -inc: AutoLamp
Piano black grille

Safety

Dual Stage Front Airbags
Child safety rear door locks
Front/rear curtain airbags
Front/rear side impact airbags
Height adjustable seatbelts
3-point seatbelts in all seating positions -inc: pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Mast antenna

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
integrated turn signal indicators
dot matrix display
MyFord driver connect technology -inc: 8 touch screen display
Tire pressure monitoring system TPMS
Lower anchors & tethers for children LATCH system
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system PATS
Heated body-colour folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter feature
2 front cupholders
Anti-lock braking system ABS w/electronic brake assist
AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control ESC
Passenger occupant detection system PODS
60/40 rear bench seat w/3 removable headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-XXXX

519-722-2382

$7,498

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2012 Ford Focus