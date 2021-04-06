Menu
2012 Ford Focus

176,319 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

2012 Ford Focus

SEL

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,319KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6856896
  • VIN: 1fahp3h24cl100312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,319 KM

Vehicle Description

DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL 2012 Ford focus, FWD, 5 passenger, it has 176319km, nice white color, mint condition, no rust, very nice & clean inside and out side, drive very smooth, all power options works, ac, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power steering, Bluetooth, heated seats, leather seats, power seats, sunroof, backup camera,  no accident, and more,,,,,,,,,,,,, asking $ 6995 include certified and 3 months or 3000 km warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim plus tax and license fee...

 

 Please call 

 

226-240-7618 or cell 519-731-3041 for test drive appointment 

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!

 

RH Auto sales and services

 

1408 Victoria St N unit 14 

 

Kitchener, ON, N2B 3E2

 

 Please call 

 

226-240-7618 or cell 519-731-3041 for test drive appointment 

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!

 

RH Auto sales and services

 

1408 Victoria St N unit 14 

 

Kitchener, ON, N2B 3E2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

