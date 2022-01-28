$5,005+ tax & licensing
$5,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2012 Ford Focus
2012 Ford Focus
SE - Fog Lamps
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$5,005
+ taxes & licensing
197,952KM
Used
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
From its sleek exterior to its comfortable interior, the Ford Focus is attractive inside and out. The fact that it's both great on gas and fun to drive make it hard to resist. This 2012 Ford Focus is for sale today.
It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This hatchback has 197,952 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Floor mats: Carpet front
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
One 12V DC power outlet
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Electric power steering
Fuel Type: Flexible
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Overall Width: 1,824 mm
Overall height: 1,466 mm
Wheelbase: 2,649 mm
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Rear Leg Room: 843 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L
Overall Length: 4,359 mm
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
Curb weight: 1,310 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
