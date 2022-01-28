2012 Ford Focus

$5,005 + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 9 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8223894

8223894 Stock #: NK4419A

NK4419A VIN: 1FAHP3K21CL306065

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4419A

Mileage 197,952 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Floor mats: Carpet front Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 One 12V DC power outlet 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Electric power steering Fuel Type: Flexible Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 47 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg Overall Width: 1,824 mm Overall height: 1,466 mm Wheelbase: 2,649 mm Front Head Room: 973 mm Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm Rear Leg Room: 843 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L Overall Length: 4,359 mm Rear Head Room: 963 mm Curb weight: 1,310 kg Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

