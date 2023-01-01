2012 Ford Focus

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 2 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9475926

9475926 Stock #: 1279

1279 VIN: 1FAHP3M25CL439358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 219,293 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.