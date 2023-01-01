Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

228,988 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

SE~Certified~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY~NO ACCIDENTS~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

  1. 9541873
  2. 9541873
  3. 9541873
  4. 9541873
  5. 9541873
  6. 9541873
  7. 9541873
  8. 9541873
  9. 9541873
  10. 9541873
  11. 9541873
  12. 9541873
  13. 9541873
  14. 9541873
  15. 9541873
  16. 9541873
  17. 9541873
  18. 9541873
  19. 9541873
  20. 9541873
  21. 9541873
  22. 9541873
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

228,988KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9541873
  • Stock #: 1302
  • VIN: 1FAHP3K23CL223267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 228,988 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Focus SE Manual:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**No Accidents**
* Manual transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Phone connectivity
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lamps
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2007 Hyundai Accent ...
 164,350 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Optima LX~C...
 167,501 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2008 MINI Cooper Clu...
 230,433 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory