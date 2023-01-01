2012 Ford Focus

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 9 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9541873

9541873 Stock #: 1302

1302 VIN: 1FAHP3K23CL223267

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 228,988 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.