2012 Ford Focus

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

Titaniun,Auto,A/C,Push Starter,Fog's,Certified

2012 Ford Focus

Titaniun,Auto,A/C,Push Starter,Fog's,Certified

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9961001
  • VIN: 1FAHP3N25CL164752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Tinted, Push Starter, Certified, No Accident, Clean CarFax, No Accident, Good Driving Condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

