2012 Ford Focus
Titaniun,Auto,A/C,Push Starter,Fog's,Certified
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
- VIN: 1FAHP3N25CL164752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Tinted, Push Starter, Certified, No Accident, Clean CarFax, No Accident, Good Driving Condition, Must See!!!
Click here please to view the CarFax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
