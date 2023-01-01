Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

163,193 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SEL AWD

2012 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SEL AWD

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,193KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10660992
  • Stock #: 318212
  • VIN: 3FAHP0CG1CR318212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow ! Look at this very nice 2012 Ford Fusion  SEL AWD 6 cyl Auto Loaded with just about every Ford Option possible.

They don't come much nicer or much cheaper than this, We are the only home of Low! Low! Prices ! that is why this is Marked so cheap, Only $9995.00 Cert & Serviced, Warranties & Finance is available with some of the lowest terms. Text or Call Tony 519-731-2186 

Tony From Tribrook Auto Sales

Also check out our website . www.tribrookautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Dual chrome exhaust tips
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering
3.0L 24-VALVE FFV V6 ENGINE

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Front seatback map pockets
Ambient Lighting
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Dual-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DEATC)
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener
Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders
Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage
Unique interior trim
Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Occupant classification system
Front/rear side curtain air bags
SOS post-crash alert system
Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control
Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Tri-bar bright chrome grille
Auto on/off halogen headlamps

Additional Features

crash severity sensor
load-limiting retractors
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners
16 steel mini spare wheel & tire
dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor
Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags
key fob operated global controls
Instrument cluster -inc: message centre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tribrook Auto Sales

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

