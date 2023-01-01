$9,995+ tax & licensing
519-749-8888
2012 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn SEL AWD
Location
Tribrook Auto Sales
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4
$9,995
- Listing ID: 10660992
- Stock #: 318212
- VIN: 3FAHP0CG1CR318212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow ! Look at this very nice 2012 Ford Fusion SEL AWD 6 cyl Auto Loaded with just about every Ford Option possible.
They don't come much nicer or much cheaper than this, We are the only home of Low! Low! Prices ! that is why this is Marked so cheap, Only $9995.00 Cert & Serviced, Warranties & Finance is available with some of the lowest terms. Text or Call Tony 519-731-2186
Tony From Tribrook Auto Sales
Also check out our website . www.tribrookautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
