2012 Ford Fusion

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 3 , 1 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10660992

10660992 Stock #: 318212

318212 VIN: 3FAHP0CG1CR318212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 163,193 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive Battery Saver Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Dual chrome exhaust tips Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering 3.0L 24-VALVE FFV V6 ENGINE Interior Compass Trip Computer Electrochromic rearview mirror Illuminated Entry Leather-wrapped shift knob (2) 12V pwr outlets Front seatback map pockets Ambient Lighting SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Anti-theft perimeter alarm Dual-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control (DEATC) Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage Unique interior trim Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) Occupant classification system Front/rear side curtain air bags SOS post-crash alert system Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH) Exterior Fog Lamps Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors Tri-bar bright chrome grille Auto on/off halogen headlamps Additional Features crash severity sensor load-limiting retractors MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes BeltMinder w/audio mute Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners 16 steel mini spare wheel & tire dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags key fob operated global controls Instrument cluster -inc: message centre

