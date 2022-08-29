Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

122,100 KM

V6 Premium

V6 Premium

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9236182
  • Stock #: C7374
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM5C5217374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 122,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

