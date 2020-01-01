2012 GMC Savana

THIS VAN IS READY TO HELP WITH YOUR BUSINESS .SHELFS AND ROOF RAC .WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED.NICE CLEAN WORK VAN . A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.WE ALSO BUY CARS
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Tow/Haul Mode
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Power Options
- Additional Features
- oil life monitor
- Child security rear door locks on side loading doors
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system
- Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
- Assist handle, front passenger
- Corrosion protection -inc: 2-sided galvanized steel (except roof), 7-stage phosphate bath, anti-chip coating on lower body area
- Warning tones -inc: headlights on, key-in-ignition
- Bumpers, front and rear, painted black -inc: rear entry assist step
- Grille, moulded plastic, painted black
- License plate, front mounting provisions -inc: rear light
- Lights rear, centre high-mounted stop and back up
- Lights, front, single halogen
- Mirrors, left hand and right hand manual control -inc: black caps, manual folding, adjustable glass & flat mirror over convex mirror
- Rear cargo doors, fully opening with hidden hinges
- Reflectors, side marker
- Spare tire carrier, scissor-type jack and wheel wrench located under rear body
- Windshield wipers and washers, variable-intermittent -inc: wet-arm washer system
- Armrests, on doors
- Defogger, front and side windows
- Headliner, cloth, front compartment
- Power outlets, two auxiliary outlets, 12-volt
- Steering wheel and column, black vinyl wheel
- Trim panel, rear side and rear doors
- Axle rear, 3.42
- Battery, 600 cold cranking amps -inc: rundown protection, retained accessory pwr, maintenance-free
- Brakes, four wheel antilock, four wheel disc
- Child safety seat, top tether
- Horn, single note
- ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8, FLEXFUEL
- Sunshades, colour-keyed vinyl
- Alternator, 105 amps (N/A w/LGH Engine or C69 Rear Air Conditioning)
- Cooling, transmission oil cooler
- GVWR, 3901 kgs (8600 lbs)
- Doors, left hand and right hand front side doors, swing-out right hand 60/40 split
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, voltmeter, coolant temp, oil pressure, fuel level, fuel range, average economy, fuel used, average speed, oil life, ice warning, engine hours, maintenance reminders, tire pressure monitor (does...
