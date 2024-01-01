2012 GMC Terrain

Menu
<p><strong><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU </span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 </span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 </span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHAT BEST SUITED FOR YOU, </span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA</span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</span></strong></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> AWD, CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEAT, OIL SPRAY. </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2012 GMC Terrain SEL AWD 2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its a reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 183877 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth. ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, ECO mode, heated seats, Bluetooth, backup camera, more......... </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The asking price is $7495 + HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3 MONTHS UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions<strong> Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. </strong>We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you</span></p>

2012 GMC Terrain

183,877 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR

2012 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,877KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLVEK8C6114515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

2012 GMC Terrain