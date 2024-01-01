$7,495+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR
2012 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,877 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHAT BEST SUITED FOR YOU,
Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
AWD, CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEAT, OIL SPRAY.
2012 GMC Terrain SEL AWD 2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its a reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 183877 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth. ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, ECO mode, heated seats, Bluetooth, backup camera, more.........
The asking price is $7495 + HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!
PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3 MONTHS UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank you
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services
Email RH Auto Sales and Services
RH Auto Sales and Services
Kitchener
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
226-240-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
226-240-7618