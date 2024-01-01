Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2012 Honda Civic

216,224 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 11354680
  2. 11354680
  3. 11354680
Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,224KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F4XCH043692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 216,224 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited Package Limited, 2 Sets tires! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited Package Limited, 2 Sets tires! 131,611 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue ESSENTIAL One Owner, No Accidents! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Venue ESSENTIAL One Owner, No Accidents! 50,605 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Telluride Nightsky KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Kia Telluride Nightsky KIA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 19,326 KM $46,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic