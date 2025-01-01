Menu
<p>Get ready to cruise in style with this sleek 2012 Honda Civic EX, meticulously maintained and ready for your next adventure. This certified pre-owned Civic comes with the peace of mind of a warranty, fresh new brakes, and a set of winter tires for all-season driving confidence. With its black exterior and grey interior, this Honda Civic exudes timeless elegance. This 4-door sedan boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making for a fun and efficient driving experience. This Civic comes equipped with a full array of features to enhance your driving experience and make every journey comfortable and enjoyable. At just 108,000km, this Honda Civic is ready for years of reliable service.</p><p>This Honda Civic EX packs a punch when it comes to features. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity to keep your phone safely connected and hands free. Stay warm and cozy with the heated mirrors, perfect for those chilly mornings. Enjoy the comfort of power windows, locks, and mirrors, adding to the luxurious feel. Cruise with confidence thanks to the added safety of anti-lock brakes and traction control. This Honda Civic comes with a sunroof, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on your daily commute. For a quality used car you can trust, look no further than this 2012 Honda Civic EX from Auto Expo Inc.. --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: 18pt;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; We finance,,, --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UtCpj4VLd4jLufa8QUJSSLC6AKr6GFb/&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt_xVS-ui8_TFlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWbyR9-qzi-YGZu-40auMEehJJNmrRczs_pe0H3oVsVvJQI7Q-yZm0w8UjyVa2ZpNxvjO1A0_wSBndadM9g3svK1EwygD4H9DbfPQUchKkgFKB7sZGyNCf-DNG1G2Zk4a-GT5zu0s0vIBN8cTWCLXWjEMk8Ua2m486 target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,, --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration-line: underline; font-size: 18pt;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

2012 Honda Civic

108,000 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

EX,Bluetooth,Certified,New Brakes,Winter Tires,,,

2012 Honda Civic

EX,Bluetooth,Certified,New Brakes,Winter Tires,,,

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F50CH010631

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Get ready to cruise in style with this sleek 2012 Honda Civic EX, meticulously maintained and ready for your next adventure. This certified pre-owned Civic comes with the peace of mind of a warranty, fresh new brakes, and a set of winter tires for all-season driving confidence. With its black exterior and grey interior, this Honda Civic exudes timeless elegance. This 4-door sedan boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making for a fun and efficient driving experience. This Civic comes equipped with a full array of features to enhance your driving experience and make every journey comfortable and enjoyable. At just 108,000km, this Honda Civic is ready for years of reliable service.

This Honda Civic EX packs a punch when it comes to features. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity to keep your phone safely connected and hands free. Stay warm and cozy with the heated mirrors, perfect for those chilly mornings. Enjoy the comfort of power windows, locks, and mirrors, adding to the luxurious feel. Cruise with confidence thanks to the added safety of anti-lock brakes and traction control. This Honda Civic comes with a sunroof, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on your daily commute. For a quality used car you can trust, look no further than this 2012 Honda Civic EX from Auto Expo Inc..

 

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2012 Honda Civic