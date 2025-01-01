$12,495+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
EX,Bluetooth,Certified,New Brakes,Winter Tires,,,
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to cruise in style with this sleek 2012 Honda Civic EX, meticulously maintained and ready for your next adventure. This certified pre-owned Civic comes with the peace of mind of a warranty, fresh new brakes, and a set of winter tires for all-season driving confidence. With its black exterior and grey interior, this Honda Civic exudes timeless elegance. This 4-door sedan boasts a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making for a fun and efficient driving experience. This Civic comes equipped with a full array of features to enhance your driving experience and make every journey comfortable and enjoyable. At just 108,000km, this Honda Civic is ready for years of reliable service.
This Honda Civic EX packs a punch when it comes to features. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity to keep your phone safely connected and hands free. Stay warm and cozy with the heated mirrors, perfect for those chilly mornings. Enjoy the comfort of power windows, locks, and mirrors, adding to the luxurious feel. Cruise with confidence thanks to the added safety of anti-lock brakes and traction control. This Honda Civic comes with a sunroof, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on your daily commute. For a quality used car you can trust, look no further than this 2012 Honda Civic EX from Auto Expo Inc..
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
519-208-0770