2012 Honda Civic

EX Coupe 5-Speed MT - SUNROOF! ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH!

2012 Honda Civic

EX Coupe 5-Speed MT - SUNROOF! ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,528KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4702512
  • Stock #: 2307
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Just traded! More details to come!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $5,888 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Dual front airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
Additional Features
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Electronic Stability Control ESC
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

