2012 Honda Civic

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

LX,Bluetooth,Remote Starter,Winter Tires,Certified

LX,Bluetooth,Remote Starter,Winter Tires,Certified

Location

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

144,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7869825
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F43CH024904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Remote Starter, New Winter Tires and Brakes all around, Certified, Bluetooth, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, 3 Key's, Perfect Running condition, Must See!!!

click here to view the Car Fax history report:

(((Car Fax)))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave W, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

