2012 Honda Civic

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX,Certified,Bluetooth,Keyless,Alloys,Gas Saver,,,

2012 Honda Civic

LX,Certified,Bluetooth,Keyless,Alloys,Gas Saver,,,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9191215
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F46CH016344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Gas Saver$$$$, Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Certified, New Brakes all around, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

To view the Car-Fax history report please click here:

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA, CarFax Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

