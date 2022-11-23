Menu
2012 Honda Civic

107,051 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

EX-L Sedan Auto | Navigation | LOW Kilometers!!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

EX-L Sedan Auto | Navigation | LOW Kilometers!!

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,051KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9348148
  • Stock #: PFP-259
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F99CH029424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-259
  • Mileage 107,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless
Entry, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Climate Control, Steering Controls,
AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/ Radio, Cruise Control



FREE CarFax Report!



Price + Tax & Lic fees.



This 2012 Honda Civic EX-L is in Great Condition!



Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.

We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help
you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular
maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours,
too!



Every car and truck in our inventory is:

- Hand Picked

- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report

- 300 Point Inspected

- Fully Serviced

- Certified

- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed

- And topped up with fuel!



We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive
from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose
to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the
Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for
four generations.



Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/

Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and
Cambridge regions for 95 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

