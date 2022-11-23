2012 Honda Civic

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 0 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9348148

9348148 Stock #: PFP-259

PFP-259 VIN: 2HGFB2F99CH029424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PFP-259

Mileage 107,051 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.