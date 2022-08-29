Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

279,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

279,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9213904
  • Stock #: PC1300
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H70CH118853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 279,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE RELIABLE AWD CRV FOR YOUR FAMILY WELL MAINTAINED AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE PLS OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

