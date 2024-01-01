$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2012 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
197,257KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL5H98CB509094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1128
- Mileage 197,257 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Video Monitor Location: Rear
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Auxiliary audio input: USB
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Video system: DVD player
Antenna type: element
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Crumple zones: front
Rear audio: separate
Window trim: chrome
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Courtesy lights: door
Door handle color: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Sunshade: side window
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4
Headphones: wireless
Side door type: dual power sliding
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row headrests: 3
Rear quarter windows: power
Hard drive: 15GB
Axle ratio: 4.25
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake diameter: 13.1
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Fuel economy display: range
Third row seat upholstery: vinyl
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Third row seat folding: split
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation data: real time traffic
OEM roof height: undefined
Assist handle: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Remote control: audio / video
Reading lights: front / rear / third row
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Side mirror adjustments: power / reverse gear tilt
Floor mats: front / rear / third row
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V rear / two 12V front
Watts: 246
Armrests: third row center
Cupholders: front / rear / third row / 15
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash / rear seatback / sunglasses holder
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated
Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass / remotely operated
Rear seat type: folding removable center seat / removable captains chairs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
