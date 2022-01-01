Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

EX,Bluetooth, backup Camera, DVD Player, Certified

EX,Bluetooth, backup Camera, DVD Player, Certified

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8109328
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H47CB502237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, 8 Passengers, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, DVD Player, Power Sliding doors, Certified, New Brakes all around, Trailer Hitch, Perfect Driving Condition, Clean CarFax, Must See!!!

Click here to view CarFax:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

