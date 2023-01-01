2012 Hyundai Accent ...

$3,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 9 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9766906

23257A VIN: KMHCT5AEXCU016906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 23257A

Mileage 136,901 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

