2012 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
$3,999
- Listing ID: 9766906
- Stock #: 23257A
- VIN: KMHCT5AEXCU016906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,901 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
We do not do inspections nor do we know what this vehicle needs to pass a safety inspection.
Kitchener Kias Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review (when applicable), you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.
Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.
Vehicle Features
