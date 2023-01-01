Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Accent

136,901 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Contact Seller

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
136,901KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9766906
  • Stock #: 23257A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AEXCU016906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 23257A
  • Mileage 136,901 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.







We do not do inspections nor do we know what this vehicle needs to pass a safety inspection.







Kitchener Kias Used Car Philosophy: Provide each client with an open, honest and transparent used car buying process. With the use of real time pricing software, complimentary Carfax reports and an in-depth safety inspection review (when applicable), you can rest assured that your used car purchase will offer you the best value and use of your time.







Kitchener Kia proudly serves all neighbouring communities including: Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, St. Thomas, Strathroy, Clinton, Owen Sound, Sarnia, Listowel, Woodstock, Grand Bend, Port Stanley, Belmont, Ingersoll, Brantford, Paris, and Chatham.







519-571-2828



sales@kitchenerkia.com

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

2012 Hyundai Accent ...
 136,901 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 100,409 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento 2.0...
 138,739 KM
$21,599 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory