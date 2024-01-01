Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2012 Hyundai Elantra

263,453 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Elantra

TOURING GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

TOURING GLS

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
263,453KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE0CU140210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D25099A
  • Mileage 263,453 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra TOURING GLS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra TOURING GLS 263,453 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Journey for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Dodge Journey 190,885 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT Loaded up SXT! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT Loaded up SXT! 99,711 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra