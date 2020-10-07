Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

188,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6144954
  Stock #: PC981
  VIN: 5XYZG4AG2CG100962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC981
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RUST FREE SANTA FE AWD WITH NO ACCIDENT AND CLEAN SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE PLS A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers. We strive to make buying or leasing your next vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. Just ask anyone that has done business with us.WE ALSO BUY CARS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Roof rack side rails
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Floor mats
(3) passenger assist grips
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Body-colour door handles
MacPherson strut front suspension
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Roof mounted micro antenna
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Lockable glove box
Front active head restraints
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-side reinforcements
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
Downhill brake control (DBC)
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Eco indicator
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
P235/60R18 all season tires
18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
Dark grey body-side moulding
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Adjustable illumination level
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close
Body colour grille w/chrome surround
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance, outside temp display
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, 172-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt, rear tailgate
(2) side-by-side steel exhaust pipes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

