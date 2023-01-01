2012 Hyundai Sonata

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 5 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10660989

10660989 Stock #: 360689

360689 VIN: 5NPEB4AC1CH360689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Matte Dark Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,502 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Alarm System Digital clock Rear Heat Ducts Engine Immobilizer Door Map Pockets glove box Locking glove box Rear window defroster w/timer Front/rear carpeted floor mats Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors (2) 12V pwr outlets (3) assist grips Outside temp gauge Eco indicator Air conditioning w/cabin air filter Rear coat hanger 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders (4) door panel bottle holders Metalgrain interior trim Central dome lamp w/delay Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Lock-Up Torque Converter Front & rear stabilizer bars Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering 2.4L DOHC dual CVVT GDI 16-valve variable intake system I4 engine MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks Multi-link rear suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes Safety Brake Assist Energy-absorbing steering column Front/rear side curtain airbags Rear door child safety locks Front & rear crumple zones Dual front side impact airbags Shift interlock system Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Body side reinforcements Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS) Exterior Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Solar control glass Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Chrome window mouldings Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors P205/65R16 all-season tires Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish Sunshade band T125/80D16 compact spare tire Convenience Instrumentation -inc: speedometer Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth hands-free phone system Antenna w/shark fin design & XM reception Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls Additional Features Armrest trunk odometer pinch protection hood front map dual cupholders 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Centre console -inc: storage 3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers Illumination -inc: cargo area Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down Remote releases -inc: fuel door USB/iPod input auxiliary MP3 input dome lamp w/delay front pretensioners & force limiters ignition surround digital coolant temp digital fuel level lock out button 16 x 6.5 steel wheels w/wheel covers 6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD

