2012 Hyundai Sonata

124,502 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

2012 Hyundai Sonata

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

Location

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,502KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10660989
  • Stock #: 360689
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC1CH360689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Matte Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! 2012 Hyundai Sonata, 4 Door AUTO, 4 Cylinder, Loaded with just about every options, Looks & drives like new, Finished in Dark Blue with Matching Interior, we can Finance When others cannot, This Low Priced Popular Vehicle is a must see at only $8995.00 Cert & serviced. Text or Call Tony 519-731-2186 Tribrook Auto sales.

The only home of Low! Low! Prices!

This will be available the week of Nov 15. Pictures to Follow.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Digital clock
Rear Heat Ducts
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
glove box
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
(2) 12V pwr outlets
(3) assist grips
Outside temp gauge
Eco indicator
Air conditioning w/cabin air filter
Rear coat hanger
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
(4) door panel bottle holders
Metalgrain interior trim
Central dome lamp w/delay

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
2.4L DOHC dual CVVT GDI 16-valve variable intake system I4 engine
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: dual flow dampers (DFD) shocks
Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear door child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Dual front side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body side reinforcements
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Solar control glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Chrome window mouldings
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
P205/65R16 all-season tires
Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish
Sunshade band
T125/80D16 compact spare tire

Convenience

Instrumentation -inc: speedometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Antenna w/shark fin design & XM reception
Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls

Additional Features

Armrest
trunk
odometer
pinch protection
hood
front map
dual cupholders
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Centre console -inc: storage
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
Illumination -inc: cargo area
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down
Remote releases -inc: fuel door
USB/iPod input
auxiliary MP3 input
dome lamp w/delay
front pretensioners & force limiters
ignition surround
digital coolant temp
digital fuel level
lock out button
16 x 6.5 steel wheels w/wheel covers
6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tribrook Auto Sales

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

