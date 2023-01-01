$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4
- Listing ID: 10660989
- Stock #: 360689
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC1CH360689
- Exterior Colour Matte Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,502 KM
Wow! 2012 Hyundai Sonata, 4 Door AUTO, 4 Cylinder, Loaded with just about every options, Looks & drives like new, Finished in Dark Blue with Matching Interior, we can Finance When others cannot, This Low Priced Popular Vehicle is a must see at only $8995.00 Cert & serviced. Text or Call Tony 519-731-2186 Tribrook Auto sales.
The only home of Low! Low! Prices!
This will be available the week of Nov 15. Pictures to Follow.
